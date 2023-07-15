LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced on Friday it will join superintendents of local school district for its annual school supply fundraiser.

According to a press release, the fundraiser kickoff will be on July 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Market Street located at 4205 98th Street.

This year the fundraiser will have a donate-at-the-register campaign that will apply to all United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos locations in Lubbock from July 19 to August 1.

“Guests can donate at the register by adding any dollar amount to their grocery bill at check out,” said the release.

Additionally, the United Family will provide superintendents with gift cards for a mini school supply shopping spree to kickoff the fundraiser.