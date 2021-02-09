Lubbock school districts recovering from substitute shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a shortage in substitutes during the fall months, Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, and Frenship ISD are now seeing a rise. The districts said while they are doing better, they could still use more.

The three major districts said from October to December, it was difficult to find folks to fill in. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent, Keith Bryant said when substitutes weren’t available, they had others who would fill in.

“We had people from other campuses going to cover classrooms, we had teachers volunteering on their conference period and going to cover classes. We had parent volunteers that were willing to come in and do that,” Bryant said.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo said they also had to find creative ways to deal with the shortage in subs. She said many teachers were out due to the coronavirus. Dr. Rollo explained that although they have more than 500 subs within the district, not every substitute can or wants to work everyday.

“We can’t combine classes right now because that puts too many students in a room with one teacher, and so and that’s not safe for social distancing practices, so we’ve had to be very creative. We’ve had to be very creative in making sure that those classes are covered,” Dr. Rollo said.

The following is a statement from Frenship ISD:

Early on in the school year, many school districts across the nation struggled with finding substitutes and Frenship was no different. In late October and November, we saw less people applying for substitute positions while the demand for substitutes across the state and here locally increased.

Now, Frenship’s substitute needs have leveled out and returned to what we see during a normal year. This is in part due to declining COVID numbers and thanks to tremendous efforts made by the Frenship Human Resources team to ramp up recruiting efforts and find new ways to reach potential candidates.

In addition to the normal recruitment, Frenship expanded the efforts to reach targeted groups such as parents and college students in the education field. We were able to successfully recruit student teachers who were either taking classes virtually or who had longer periods of time off due to college campuses shutting down. Frenship actually has more active substitutes to call on right now than compared to this time last year.

To stay competitive with other school districts, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approved raising the substitute pay rate for those who accepted multiple day substitute positions to cover for staff who were out for COVID-related reasons.

Principals and teachers have also done a phenomenal job in getting creative and making adjustments when needed to make sure our Frenship students continue receiving a premiere education.

If a person is interested in becoming a substitute teacher, they must meet certain requirements such as passing a background check and have a minimum of a high school diploma.

