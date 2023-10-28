LUBBOCK, Texas — An East Lubbock charter school announced it would hold Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on November 14.

Rise Academy said in a press release the day will be to honor Ruby Bridges’s legacy “as a call to action against racism and bullying.”

According to the National Women’s History Museum, Ruby Bridges was the first black child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, Louisiana, during the civil rights movement.

The release said the walk will begin at the Parkway Bingo parking lot at 7:45 a.m. and end at Rise Academy at 8:00 a.m.