LUBBOCK, Texas — Scout Troop 157 held its annual Eagle Court of Honor ceremony on Saturday night at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Scout Troop 157 celebrated 15 Eagle Scouts, which is a rank only six percent of scouts typically achieve.
“The mission of scouts is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law,” according to the South Plains Council.
The following scouts were recognized for achieving the status of Eagle Scout.
- Jennifer Bentley
- Kennedy Franklin
- Michael Grove
- Riley Holloway
- Jeremiah Lawas
- Jonathan McNiel
- Dillon Moeller
- Jon Plummer
- Tad Poteet
- Nathan Powell
- Bobby Stephens
- Jacob Sloan
- George Trujillo
- Michael Wales
- Grant Wolf