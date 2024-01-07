LUBBOCK, Texas — Scout Troop 157 held its annual Eagle Court of Honor ceremony on Saturday night at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Scout Troop 157 celebrated 15 Eagle Scouts, which is a rank only six percent of scouts typically achieve.

“The mission of scouts is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law,” according to the South Plains Council.

The following scouts were recognized for achieving the status of Eagle Scout.

Jennifer Bentley

Kennedy Franklin

Michael Grove

Riley Holloway

Jeremiah Lawas

Jonathan McNiel

Dillon Moeller

Jon Plummer

Tad Poteet

Nathan Powell

Bobby Stephens

Jacob Sloan

George Trujillo

Michael Wales