LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s health department said the number of COVID cases is lower at the end of 2023 compared to the activity during the same time in 2022. The health department also said while statewide activity is increasing, the numbers in Lubbock remained below last year’s levels.

New cases in Lubbock have remained consistent for the last two months, averaging about 35-40 new cases, according to the health department.

So far in 2023, Texas has seen a total of 703,036 confirmed and probable cases of COVID, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

COVID-19 cases increased in Texas by 3% during the week of December 17-December 23, according to DSHS. In the previous week of December 10-December 16, COVID-19 cases increased in Texas by 25.1%, according to DSHS.

This comes as the United States has seen respiratory illness around the country spiked last week seeing a 16% jump in people testing positive for influenza last week as well as a rise in other respiratory illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The City of Lubbock currently does not have data available for COVID-19 cases seen after the Christmas holiday due to the incubation period, EverythingLubbock.com will keep you updated when that information becomes available.