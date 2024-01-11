LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock health department said on Thursday there has been a very slight increase locally of flu cases in Lubbock.
The health department said these numbers are very close to last year’s numbers at this time.
This comes as the United States is seeing a surge of cases of influenza across the country, according to the CDC. The CDC reported during the week of December 23, about 15,000 people were admitted to the hospital with the flu.
The American Red Cross provided tips on how to prevent from getting sick:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your shirt sleeve, not your hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with others, such as kissing, shaking hands and sharing cups and eating utensils.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices.