LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock health department said on Thursday there has been a very slight increase locally of flu cases in Lubbock.

The health department said these numbers are very close to last year’s numbers at this time.

Courtesy of City of Lubbock Health Department

This comes as the United States is seeing a surge of cases of influenza across the country, according to the CDC. The CDC reported during the week of December 23, about 15,000 people were admitted to the hospital with the flu.

The American Red Cross provided tips on how to prevent from getting sick: