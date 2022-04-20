LUBBOCK, Texas – As the city of Lubbock grows, so does the amount of car washes. Lubbock has seen a 60% growth in car wash businesses in the past 10 years.

“We opened our first [location] here in February 2012 and it’s exploded since then,” Jay Wyatt, CEO at Mighty Wash said. “We’ve seen the buyouts of local car washes by national car wash companies and then there’s been some new builds.”

The West Texas weather is one of the many factors of the car wash boom.

“This is one of the greatest climates for car washes just because the weather changes about every 15 minutes,” said Wyatt.

Lubbock’s variety of car washes pulls drivers from neighboring towns.

“I’m not used to it for sure, it’s nice, it almost seems like every other block there’s a car wash so it’s convenient, easy and accessible” said one car wash user.

Drivers come as often as once a week for a wash, opting in for the most popular option of monthly memberships.

“People can wash all that they want and they know what their budget is, each month that’s taken out so they don’t have to guess and if it rains one day, they don’t care. They’ll just come back the next day,” said Wyatt.

In 2012, Lubbock had 4 car washes. Now the city has up to 20 options to choose from.

“You hope that those people that are near your carwash use your carwash, but they can drive right past it if you’re not doing the right thing. But as Lubbock grows that’s how the car wash industry will grow,” said Wyatt.