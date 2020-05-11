Lubbock sees more homicides in first 5 months of 2020 than all of 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of May 11, there were 19 homicides in Lubbock in 2020, according to the Lubbock Police Department. That’s 3 more than the 16 homicides that Lubbock saw overall in 2019.

Within the first four months of 2020, Lubbock already had 16 homicides, according to LPD. If the city sees the same rate of homicides in the latter eight months of 2020 as in the first four, there will be 48 homicides by the end of the year.

It is important to note that a homicide is not the same as a murder. A homicide describes anytime a person takes the life of another, and this includes officer-involved shootings and cases that may eventually be deemed a justifiable homicide.

For example, on January 5, there was an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. The two officers involved were cleared by a grand jury.

Only one homicide had not been solved as of May 11. It occurred in the early morning on January 1 at Level Nightclub.

According to LPD, 17-year-old Garyonte Shephard was shot and killed by an unknown assailant after fatally shooting 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor.

The most recent homicide happened May 11. According to LPD, 22-year-old Christopher Carmona shot and killed a male victim outside of an apartment complex during a dispute.

Click here to see the full image, courtesy of LPD.

There were 19 homicides overall in 2018, the highest in the past four years. There were 14 homicides in 2017 and eight in 2016, according to LPD.

EverythingLubbock.com acquired charts and graphs that look into the issue of crime in Lubbock from 1996-2016 that were made last year.

One, showing the number of murders and non-negligent manslaughters, shows a slight downward trend between 1996 and 2016, but the number fluctuates year-by-year. Non-negligent manslaughter is manslaughter not caused by someone’s negligence.

Below is the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for Lubbock from 2008 – 2018. The numbers do vary slightly from locally generated numbers in the other chart because they only include murder and not manslaughter.