Lubbock sees over 600 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019

Number of deaths in Lubbock (2015-2020), with trendline of projected deaths versus the actual number of deaths recorded in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock reported over 600 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019, with COVID-19 being the leading cause for excess deaths, according to data reported by the city and compiled by EverythingLubbock.com.

As of December 15, the City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office reported 4,279 deaths in the city in 2020. In 2019, there were 3,643 deaths reported.

While variations in the number of reported deaths are expected year-to-year, the highest percentage increase for reported deaths since 2015 has been 5.8 percent, reported between 2016 and 2017.

Comparatively, in 2020, there was a 17.4 percent increase in deaths over what was reported in 2019.

COVID-19 accounts for most excess deaths

The majority of the excess deaths in Lubbock were from COVID-19. As of December 15, 431 people in the City of Lubbock had died of coronavirus. As of December 23, there were 464 virus deaths reported within city limits.

COVID-19 deaths, by age group

The city reported its first coronavirus death on March 28. The majority of the deaths have been in people aged 65 and older, with the most deaths being reported in those aged 80 to 89.

The majority of reported coronavirus deaths were in people exposed through the community. However, a significant proportion of deaths were nursing home residents.

Notably, 25 residents at Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center died from COVID-19, as well as 21 residents at The Plaza at Lubbock, and 20 residents at Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Homicides up in Lubbock

There were 35 reported homicides in the city in 2020, as of December 15. That number had risen to 36 as of December 22.

Number of homicides in Lubbock, 2015-2020

A homicide is described as anytime a person takes the life of another. This includes murder, as well as things such as officer-involved shootings and incidents deemed justifiable homicide.

There were 16 homicides reported in 2019. By the end of April 2020, Lubbock had surpassed that number.

According to Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, the last time the city experienced such a high number of homicides was in 1986, when 27 homicides were reported in a single year.

Nationally, deadliest year in history

According to the Associated Press, 2020 is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with overall deaths expected to exceed 3.2 million. That is over 400,000 more deaths than what was reported in 2019.

Typically, deaths rise by about 20,000 to 50,000 each year, according to the AP.

Similar to Lubbock, the majority of excess deaths reported were from COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been 321,734 total deaths from COVID-19 in the United States, as of December 23.

According to a CDC death statistics official interviewed by the AP, the U.S. has seen an unexpected number of deaths from certain heart and circulatory diseases, as well as diabetes and dementia.

An analysis by the Washington Post and researchers at Yale University theorized that many of the excess deaths not directly attributable to COVID-19 could have been a result of people not seeking care at hospitals out of fear of contracting the virus.