Lubbock senior citizens learn ‘The Facebook’ in class

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock senior citizens learned how to “Facebook” at a seminar at Covenant Medical Center on Thursday.

The class was focused on teaching elders how to create an account, send messages, and send out ‘memes’ to their friends and family.

“I accidently did it one day, and any time it says Facebook, I just don’t know what to do!,” said Larry Ackers, who is learning Facebook.

The class consisted of one-on-one instruction, a detailed pamphlet, and a presentation on what ‘the blue bar means.’

Lauren Orta, senior care manager, said these classes let elders use social media to contact their grandchildren.

“For a lot of these guys, they might be uncomfortable using the Internet at all,” Orta said. “We want to give them their confidence, help them re-connect, and see their families who might live far away.”

