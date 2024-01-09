Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 9, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — A redacted report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed more details on Tuesday about what led to two men being shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Avenue Q on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called at 12:50 a.m., LPD previously said. Obby Galicia, 46, and Christopher Galicia, 27, were found with serious injuries.

Police saw security footage of the shooting that showed the suspect come to the store and wait in the parking lot for more than 15 minutes. As Obby and Christopher pulled into a parking spot, the report said the suspect got out of his vehicle from the passenger seat and the driver left quickly.

The police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated officers spoke with a store employee who said she refused to sell alcohol to Obby and Christopher due to the time. After the employee refused service to the father and son, she started helping the suspect with his purchase. The report said the worker recognized him as a “regular customer.” According to the report, the suspect said something “possibly foreshadowing an incident about to occur outside the business.”

Photo provided by the Lubbock Police Department

Photos provided by the Lubbock Police Department

The report said video footage showed Obby and Christopher having a verbal argument with an unknown person outside the store. The two got back in their vehicle and drove through the parking lot. The report stated they stopped near the gas pumps and started having another “verbal altercation.” The video showed Obby approach the man as if he “were about to start fighting him,” the report stated.

Security footage showed the suspect touching what appeared to be a gun in his pants before he walked out of the store and saw what was happening.

“[Obby] then begins arguing with the suspect in front of the business, which prompted the suspect to grab a firearm from his left pocket,” the report stated.

As Christopher got out of the vehicle, the report said they approached each other and the suspect hit Obby’s head with the gun. The footage showed Christopher punch the suspect in the face. At that point, the report said the suspect pointed the gun at him and shot them both.

The report said the suspect ran northbound, tripped on a dog and lost his phone and cigarettes in the store parking lot. Christopher and Obby got back into their vehicle and drove to a nearby residence where their family members called 911, the report said. The father and son were taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

LPD said as of Tuesday morning, there were no arrests or updates regarding the victim’s injuries. Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Detective Doak Funk at 806-775-2405.