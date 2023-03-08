HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– D’Marcus Carter-Palmer ,24, who was arrested in Lubbock County and accused of following a woman and shooting at her car multiple times in a road rage incident was also previously arrested on drug and firearm related charges, according to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 5, Carter-Palmer and a passenger were pulled over for a traffic stop on US Highway 62/82 near Owl Road when a deputy “smelled a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the car, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com

Court records also said deputies found a small bag of marijuana in plain sight and two gallon sized bags of marijuana, over 15 grams of cocaine and two pistols after searching the vehicle further.

Carter-Palmer was identified as a felon and was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, drug possession, and theft of a firearm. He was released from the Hockley County Jail the day of his arrest.

In February, Carter-Palmer was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm for shooting a woman’s vehicle multiple times after she passed Carter-Palmer’s SUV.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Carter-Palmer remained in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $178,600.