LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested, and one person was moderately injured after a shooting near 19th Street and Avenue A, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 10:19 a.m. Officers were called for a domestic disturbance and after the people involved were separated, there was another incident that ended in a shooting, according to LPD.

Police initially said two people were injured, and later said there was only one victim.

According to LPD, the victim was taken to University Medical Center. Police said Thomas Tyree Johnson, 30, was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.