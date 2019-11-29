Lubbock shoppers stay out overnight for Black Friday discounts

LUBBOCK, Texas – As stores open and close from Thanksgiving to Black Friday, people stay out to shop.

“We’ve been here too long. We started at JCPenny’s yesterday around 2 o’clock and then we have been everywhere,” said Teresa Nichols said Friday morning.

The fun does not stop for some shoppers no matter the time.

“I don’t even know what time it is,” said The Hess Family.

Most people braving out the cold for those great discounts, but the real reason they say they do it, memories.

“It’s our bonding time, this is something we do it every year,” said Nichols.

Those traditions they have, continue every year with new matching shirts to celebrate.

“These are new but we do wear shirts every year,” said The Hess Family.