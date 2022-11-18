C.J. and Rose Wilson were nominated for the “Youth Get Involved” Award at the Volunteer Center of Lubbock’s 26th Annual Cornucopia Luncheon on Tuesday November 1 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Lubbock native Theresa Wilson, their mother and a Library Assistant at Patterson Library, said the 12 and 8-year-old are both born and raised in Lubbock. Clyde Sr., their father and a teacher at Dunbar Preperatory Academy, said they are proud of their children but they want them to know how important serving others is.

The family often volunteers on the weekends because both children are involved in rigorous academic programs. CJ attends Commander C. McCool Academy and Rose is enrolled at Carmona-Harrison Elementary.

The Volunteer Center posted to Facebook about the kids’ nomination:

“Clyde “CJ” and Rose’Lyn “Grace” Wilson are excellent examples of young volunteers making a difference! The two started out volunteering through the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, which brought them the opportunity to serve with other organizations throughout our community. They have volunteered with Roots Booker T. Washington Community Garden, Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council, East Lubbock Art House, Science Spectrum, The Salvation Army Texas South Plains, Lubbock Public Library, South Plains Food Bank, SPFB GRUB Farm, The Caviel Museum, Community Baptist Church Outreach, and Home Ministries.

CJ & Grace both have the heart to serve others. Grace’s favorite volunteer experiences have been at the GRUB Farm & Roots Booker T. Washington Community Garden because it taught her how to harvest okra and make homegrown recipes like Summer pico de gallo. CJ’s best experience was at The Salvation Army Texas South Plains because it taught him to be grateful for what he has and accept each day as a blessing.”

Those interested in volunteering can connect with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock here.