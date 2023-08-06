LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum is set to honor the Spirit of ’45 Day on Saturday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be an opportunity to meet a group of Air Force women serving at Cannon Air Force Base, according to the press release. The women will speak about their unique role in today’s United States Air Force.

The Silent Wings Museum said in a press release that admission is free all day. There will also be a special presentation at 2:00 p.m. to provide the opportunity to thank those who currently serve in the United States Air Force.

Follow the presentation, there will be an open reception for its current featured exhibit. The Silent Wings Museum said “From Promise to Production” explores the design and manufacturing of the CG-4A glider, an aircraft only flown in World War II.

There will also be children’s activities and guided tours of the exhibit all afternoon, the press release said.