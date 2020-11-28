Lubbock small businesses encourage shopping local

LUBBOCK, Texas – Local businesses in the Hub City are encouraging people to shop local for the holiday season.

Julie Sanders, manager at Hollyhocks Gifts off of 34th Street, said her family’s 18-year business experienced challenges after being closed for a month due to the pandemic.

“This whole year has been off, it’s just been weird,” said Sanders, “We don’t know if we’re going to have a good holiday season or if we are not going to have sales.”

Sanders said one of the challenges they’re facing is manufacturing for some of the items they sell in their store.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get product in the store because some of the factories are open – or if we’re waiting on something from up north like in New Jersey or New York – sometimes those factories are working half time,” said Sanders, “We are working hard to bring good and unique things to our customers and hopefully [they] will still come back and enjoy shopping with us.”

Carla Blair, a shopper at Hollyhocks, said she and her family opted to shop at local stores on Black Friday to avoid large crowds.

“The bigger stores are just crowded and due to the pandemic, we are trying to stay away from those types of place,” said Blair.

Edward Musa, owner of Branding Iron, also on 34th Street, said his family has owned the business since the 1960s. He said he’s done his best to adapt to the challenges the pandemic has presented.

“Unfortunately for me, I didn’t qualify for anything, being a small business, a small proprietor and no employees, it’s just a on-your-own kind of guy,” said Musa.

Musa said customers have an option to buy things from online, but encourages people to shop locally.

“Most likely, if you’re talking to a small business person, you’ll be talking to the owner or the manager and you can get the information you need so you don’t have to be online, 24/7,” he said.