LUBBOCK, Texas – In September, Lubbock soccer team, Cruz Azul, won the Labor Day Cup soccer tournament in San Antonio. This big win qualified the team to compete in the Las Vegas Albion Tournament in May.

The team said it worked so hard to get to this point, but they need help to pay for travel expenses. A parent of the team organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help offset those expenses.

A parent of two girls on the team said the team has been together for four years with very little drops or changes to the team. The core of the team is very strong due to the time they have spent together over the years.

The Las Vegas tournament was expected to have many college recruiters looking at players. “Having a chance to play collegiate soccer would change the lives of many on the team,” a team parent said.

The players, coaches and parents said they greatly appreciate donations of any amount.