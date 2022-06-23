LUBBOCK, Texas — The Social Security Administration building north of 19th Street and West Loop 289 was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat, the FBI and Lubbock Police Department confirmed.

As of 11:30 a.m., the building was cleared for re-entry, LPD said.

The Lubbock Bomb Squad responded to the building just before 11:00 a.m. for reports of a bomb threat, according to LPD.

No explosives were located after a thorough search of the building, LPD said.

Earlier, the FBI said it was working with LPD, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The Lubbock Bomb Squad was also called to the scene.

