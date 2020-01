LUBBOCK, Texas — The body of soldier Caleb Grant Smither, 19, was transported to Lubbock for burial on Thursday.

According to a GoFundMe, Smither was a paratrooper for the United States Army and part of Echo Company 37th Engineer Battalion 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division.

He died January 21 at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to the page. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at 10 a.m. at Turning Point Community Church on Quaker Avenue.

