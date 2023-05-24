LUBBOCK, Texas — Ahavah Residential facility is a special needs home in Lubbock that provides 24-hour care to those who have an Intellectual Developmental Disability or who have been diagnosed with a mental health issue.

“We named it Ahava, It means love in Hebrew because that is ultimately why we do what we do in taking care of individuals who can’t take care of themselves,” said the President of the facility, Toni Jennings.

Jennings said they have six residents total right now, and hopes eventually they can become independent. If not, they’re welcome to stay.

“Our goal is to help them become independent and learn independent living skills, we teach them how to cook and how to do their laundry,” Jennings said. “Sometimes you will have individuals that can move out and live on their own and be successful and others that will just stay.”

The residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms for clients to share, along with different common areas, such as a parlor room for reading, a sunroom, and a game room with board games.

Unfortunately, they’ve hit a snag where they are unable to receive Medicaid funding from patients because of a delay from the state with their license, forcing Ahavah to pay out of pocket for months.

Paige Barnhill, the administrator for Ahavah, said they had the gofundme set up for them to help offset groceries and expenses that have been made their responsibility.

“The grocery bill is astronomical, so, but in there, it’s its line item with the things that we do need help with and what would help us to be able to just stay in business honestly, because me and Toni, we work different part-time jobs to keep our families afloat so we can keep this place afloat as well,” Barnhill said.

“We have individuals that have been here that have had failed placements in other places that have been 100% successful here with no behaviors, It’s so it makes you feel like you make a difference.”

If you’d like to donate any items or money, you can visit the GoFundMe here.