Lubbock stores celebrate Small Business Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The weekend following Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest weekends for shopping. On Saturday, several businesses took part in Small Business Saturday.

Ashley White, owner of The Polkadot Alley Boutique, said Small Business Saturday is important for her business.

“For us, Small Business Saturday is a huge deal. We did even bigger deals today than we did yesterday, for Black Friday,” White said.

White said there was a line forming outside her boutique early on Black Friday. She said with the amount of business they received, they could have easily stayed closed on Saturday. White decided to offer bigger discounts and treats for those who made it out.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to those girls who maybe waited until Small Business Saturday because they wanted to make sure we knew how much they appreciated staying local,” White said.

Down the street, Mountain Hideaway Outdoor Outfitters was also crowded with customers. The owner, Kyle Jones, said his biggest competition are online retailers.

“We’re thrilled our local customer base, people who have supported us for the last 27 years, continue support us,” Jones said. “Internet sales have really taken a toll on small businesses.”

Jones agrees, keeping money local is important.

“We go to your church, we volunteer at your school, we coach your kids’ little league team, everything we do is based on the Lubbock economy,” Jones said.

Additionally, The Polkadot Alley Boutique will be relocating to 126 Chicago Street. A grand opening will be held on Jan. 3.