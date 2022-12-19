LUBBOCK, Texas — If you waited for the last minute or forgot anything on your holiday shopping, don’t worry too much. While many businesses and retailers may be closed, some places in the Lubbock area said they will be open on Christmas Eve.

EverythingLubbock.com confirmed the following businesses would be open:

Adventure Park – 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Applebee’s – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Banana Republic – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bath and Body Works – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Best Buy – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Big Lots – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Costco – 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CVS – Most locations close at 11:00 p.m.

Dollar General – 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Drug Emporium – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

El Molino Tortillas – 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

El Ranchito Burrito – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., drive thru only

Family Dollar – 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Five Below – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Game Stop – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

H-E-B – 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

H&M – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hobby Lobby – 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hobby Town – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Home Depot – 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Marshals and HomeGoods 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

JC Penny – 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Josie’s West – 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kohl’s – 8:00 a.m. to midnight

La Chaveña – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lowe’s – 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Michaels – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Office Depot – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Old Navy – 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

One Guy from Italy – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Outdoorsman – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pei Wei – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PetSmart – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Rachael’s Restaurant – 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ross – 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sam’s Club -10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse – open regular hours

Shotzy’s Bar and Grill – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Taqueria Autlan – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Target – 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

T.J Maxx – 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ulta Beauty – 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Vibeage Boutique 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walgreens – regular hours

Walmart – 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Woody’s Pizza, Grill, & Pub – 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

World Market -9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If your favorite local business is missing from this list, please send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.