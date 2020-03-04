Lubbock stores running short of hand sanitizer, other products

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com did a spot check of a few Lubbock stores Tuesday to see if they were running short of hand sanitizer and similar items.

An image taken at a Lubbock Target location showed shortages of nearly every type of hand sanitizer, including both brand and off-brand hand sanitizers.

Target location in Lubbock

Images from a Lubbock Walmart location show shortages of hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, isopropyl alcohol and various antibacterial cleaning products.

We called a United Market Street location, a Walmart location and a Target location and were told the hand sanitizer was currently out of stock at those stores.

Only the Target location was positive they would have more stock soon.

Stores nationwide have reported shortages of hand sanitizer, due to people stocking up in fear of the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

According to the AP, sales of hand sanitizers across the country were up 73% compared to the same period in 2019.

