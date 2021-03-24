Lubbock street cleaners work to remove dust from city streets

LUBBOCK, Texas — As dust storms and spring weather blows in, the city is having to work harder than ever to keep up with all the dust on the sides of the road.

“We’ve had some pretty crazy dust storms here already,” said Director of Public Utilities, Mike Gilliland.

Some areas of the city even saw miniature sand dunes starting to form against the curbs on the street after recent dust storms swept across the area.

All this dust creating a problem for Lubbock’s Street Department, especially as Gilliland says street crews are still backlogged from Febuary’s winter storm.

“We put 17 tons of sand and salt on the streets to help with the friction of that ice, and were out sweeping that up,” said Gilliland.

With Monday’s dust storm on top of that, it has set them back even further

“we have a lot of parts of town that are undeveloped near major thoroughfares, so we get a lot of blow sand and we can’t even use our sweepers. I mean, you get 3, 4, 8 inches of sand in those curb lines you can’t use the sweepers anymore,” said Gilliland.

When the dust gets really bad, they are actually forced to turn to a different solution beside street sweepers.

“It slows us way down and we have to get a couple of our bigger machines out and scoop the sand up and haul it away rather than sweep the sand up. We don’t have a lot of that equipment [for that],” said Gilliland.

The dirt typically is dumped on the north side of town near the landfill.

While the city works as quickly as possible, the battle with mother nature isn’t an easy one.

“We understand we have sand blowing. Be patient with us, we are working at it,” said Gilliland.

Right now the street cleaners are working with their crew of 10 to make sure all 2,600 miles of the city’s streets are cleared.