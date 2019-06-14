Lubbock student chosen by FBI for "highly competitive" program

Image of Alexa Conner provided by Greg Conner

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The FBI chose Alexa Conner of Lubbock, a sophomore at Frenship High School, to participate in a prestigious program this month in Quantico, Virginia.

Conner was among 60 young persons nationwide and worldwide invited to the FBINA – Youth Leadership Program, June 20 – 28, according to a statement from her family.

The following is the family statement:

FBI National Academy Associates Youth Leadership Program June 20-28, 2019

Alexa Conner of Lubbock, Texas has been chosen to attend the 21st Session of the prestigious FBINA – Youth Leadership Program in Quantico, Virginia. Alexa will be a sophmore at Frenship High School for the 2019/2020 school year. She is the daughter of Greg Conner of Lubbock, Texas and Heather Springer of Lubbock, Texas.

Alexa was chosen as one of 60 participants from throughout the United States and the world. The selection process was highly competitive as prospects were judged based on their grade point average, an intensive interview, a detailed essay,community involvement, volunteering, and extracurricular school activities. Only two young people from the State of Texas were chosen to attend.

The FBI National Academy Associates' annual Youth Leadership Program is an intense eight-day program of classroom study, physical challenges, guest lectures and leadership experiences. The program focus is on leadership, ethics and personal development.

Alexa is expected to graduate from the Youth Leadership Program on June 28, 2019.

CORRECTION: The original version of this story incorrectly identified the source of the press release. It came from her family. We apologize for the error.