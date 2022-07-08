LUBBOCK, Texas — On June 21, Lubbock student Judah Baldwin was coming home from work when his tire blew out on North Frankford Avenue, causing a severe accident. Neighbors nearby did not hesitate to assist in the crash.

As a result of the blowout, Baldwins’ car collided with a telephone pole leaving his car unrecognizable.

“I woke up that morning thinking it’s gonna be a great day. I was going to go to work, get off, go home, like my usual routine, and next thing I know I’m in the ER in like, kind of dead,” Baldwin said.

Neighbors Bryce Crittenden and his father live across the street from where the accident happened and quickly sprung into action after hearing the collision.

When they initially saw the vehicle, they assumed the victim was dead inside. However, Baldwin was found ejected ten feet away from the car unconscious.

“I didn’t expect to find him alive,” Crittenden said, “We think he was unconscious for a few minutes, and then he kind of lifts his head up and starts moaning. I was like, ‘oh, good. He’s alive.'”

The father-son duo stayed with Baldwin until help arrived. They rubbed his back and tried to keep him calm and awake.

“Some people just you know didn’t care and just drove on by and so just knowing that like they like heard it and took the time to make sure I was okay and you know be there for me like just means so much,” Baldwin said.

Not long after the wreck, the Crittenden’s found Baldwin’s debit card in the debris of the accident. This led them to locate his Facebook account and reconnect with him. The three were able to reunite shortly after.

“It was nice to actually meet him, to see him walking, because I thought he was gonna die,” Crittenden said.

While Baldwin miraculously survived, he sustained severe injuries. These included a broken fibula, tabula, scapula, shoulder blade and clavicle. Additionally, he suffered from a large laceration on his head causing him to get 16 staples. Fortunately, he is expected to fully recover in nine to twelve weeks.

“It’s just a miracle. like, I think I’m just very lucky to be here,” Baldwin said, “I feel like that’s just kind of 1 billion chance.”

Baldwin has a GoFundMe to help alleviate him from his medical expenses.