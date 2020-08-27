Lubbock student travels 800 miles for Visa

LUBBOCK, Texas — As thousands of students head to Texas Tech University for the fall semester, international student, Rodrigo Cardona, was worried about how he would get to campus. The 19-year-old is from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico and is a freshman at the university.

“I was like 14 years old when I realized that I’m going to study music,” Rodrigo said.

Cardona was 9 when he picked up the violin for the first time.

“It’s a really special instrument,” Cardona said. “The sound is very beautiful. You can play a diversity of sounds.”

The freshman said it had been his dream to study music at Texas Tech.

“My violin professor in Juarez is studying here too, so he told me about the professor and school of music in general, and also the university. It is very cool,” Cardona said.

However, there was a time he was not sure his dream would become a reality. He said he had all his papers together to attend Texas Tech as an international student but did not have a Visa.

“The consulates in Mexico were closed,” Cardona said.

Cardona traveled more than 800 miles to another consulate after making an appointment in Guadalajara.

“It’s a city far away from my home to have an appointment and process my VISA, so yeah, it was a difficult process and also a long process,” Cardona said.

Not only was he dealing with the stress of getting his Visa, but Cardona was also dealing with the loss of his mother.

“My mother passed away like four months ago by coronavirus,” Cardona said.

Despite dealing with so much, the violinist said, he is where he dreamed he would be.

“I’m happy to be here, and my mother is going to be an angel for the rest of my life,” Cardona said.