Max Kinser (left) and Gerry Hince (Right), image provided by Rick Hadley

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado High School student Max Kinser, 18, entered in the American Legion Oratory contest in the Fall, and will be competing nationally in April.

Kinser trained for the oratory contest and had to compete in the district and state – which he had succeeded – before heading to nationals.

According to immediate pass commander and Oratorical Chair Rick Hadley, “students had to try out in order to enter the contest.”

The oratory contest is an annual event where high school students, grades 9-12, recite speeches giving knowledge about the U.S constitution.“ Speeches are 10 minutes long; three-to-five minute speeches on an assigned topic,” said Rick Hadley.

Kinser has a chance to win $30,000 to 40,000 of scholarship money at nationals.