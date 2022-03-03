LUBBOCK, Texas – Students at Harmony Science Academy created a student pantry as part of their service learning project.

The pantry is called CosmoMart and was created in hopes of helping struggling families meet their basic needs.

“So we know if you’re doing breakfast duty and you see a kid come in late, you know that that’s a meal that they missed that day and it’s just heart wrenching,” said Ricky Schafer, District Instructional Coach for English, Language Arts and Reading at Harmony Science Academy.

The pantry is stocked with non-perishable food items and hygiene products, all donations from parents and teachers.

“I honestly didn’t know how often it would be used. Just over the course of the week I’m realizing that there is a need and we’re meeting that need,” said Schafer.

Kids and parents are able to grab items from the cart free of charge.

“We opened it up as a pantry and initially it was food because we want to make sure that bellies are filled but we’ve noticed that things that are being removed most often are the sticks of deodorant and the toothpaste and the toothbrushes and things like that,” said Schafer.

8th grade students at Harmony Science Academy were able to create posters, stock shelves and learn about empathy through the service project.

“I’m most excited about kids that are using it and putting it to good use. If they’re like hungry or like feeling sick or something they can just take some food from here, said student Elijah Pastrando.

Students hope that their project becomes big enough to keep it going for a while.

“We also know that this is just the beginning, we’re planning on making it even bigger over the course of the next few months. Hopefully next year, we may outgrow this cart and have to turn it into a full sized room,” said Schafer.

CosmoMart is currently accepting donations of non-perishable food items and basic need items such as shampoo, conditioner, laundry detergent, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Donations can be dropped off at Harmony Science Academy front office or the campus can be called at 806-747-1000.