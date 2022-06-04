PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University has released it Spring 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists, recognizing students for their strong academic standing. The list includes students from Plainview’s traditional campus that operates on a 16-week semester, as well as students from WBUonline and Wayland’s external campuses that operate on two eight-week sessions.

A total of 557 students were named to the honors rolls. The President’s List recognizes students who completed at least 12 credit hours in a 16-week semester or two eight-week sessions with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The Dean’s List recognizes students who maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher during that same time frame.

Plainview Campus and WBUonline

President’s List: Laston Bigham, Christian Cardenas, Sean Edlin, Leticia Herrera, Brooklyn Nix, Joshua Servantez, Alexander Spencer, Marivel Martinez

Dean’s List: Brenna Daniel, Gilbert Sanchez, Courtney Sanders, Ashley Sloan, Stetson Bryant, James Shows

WBU-Lubbock

President’s List: Jill Brashear, Ashley Brazil, Kristen Contreras, Ludy Darville, Kara Davis, John Day, Beatrice DeLeon, Samantha Dominguez, Kimberly Elder, Felicita Ellis, Awna Fisher, Juan Galvan, Cindy Granado, Jessica Gross, Hailey Hardin, Ashley Hernandez, Cynthia Herrera, Leticia Herrera, Allainah Huscko, Antonio Lara, Alysia Lira, Jonathan Lynch, Mish Manahan, Megan Mason, Lasabreia McCoy, Huston McLearen, Lilia Medina, Veronica Mendez, Tiffany Miller, Brandy Phillips, Diana Portillo, Courtney Ramirez, Enrique Ramirez, Lupe Ramirez, Erin Richardson, Nicholas Robinson, Balbina Romero, Ivana Sanchez, Linda Self, Elizabeth Shipp, Ashli Smith, Jennifer Sotelo, Trew Teal, Kathryn Thomas, Stephanie Travieso, Wendi Turner, Jessica Vega, Gerald Vilier, Carla Wallen, Adyson Weems, Shayla Williams

Dean’s List: Lisa Alonzo, Amy Ayala, Kyle Cotton, Sara Del Busto, Elizabeth Flores, Kristian Forkner, Ana Gonzales, Angela Gonzalez, McKinnley Hall, Jonathan Harrison, Taylor Johnson, Michael Madrigal, Joshua Mata, Andrea Moreno, Antoinette Oliver, Monica Pauda, Julia Pena, Monica Perez, Laine Pinkert, Atavia Quigley, Chandee Raley, Morgan Ramirez, Vivianna Reyes, Ragan Rice, David Robles, Amalia Saenz, Johnathan Thompson, Morgan Tucker, Desiree Walker, Veronica Zuniga

