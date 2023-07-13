LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who sometimes sells flags at the intersection of West Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp Freeway, Bobby Turner, sued the City of Lubbock in May. EverythingLubbock.com discovered the lawsuit this week during a check of city council records.

Turner sued to stop the city from citing him with codes violations. His attorney, Matthew Harris, spoke with EverthingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Harris said Turner sometimes sells flags or sometimes sells fruit depending on the time of year. Harris said the city singled him out for viewpoint discrimination.

West Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp Freeway, September 2021 (Nexstar/Staff)

Among the flags Turner sold was one with a distinctive suggestion for President Biden that would not normally be repeated in polite company. But Harris said Turner also sold pro-Biden flags too.

The lawsuit questions whether the city can force Turner to get a business permit to sell flags in an “Interstate Highway Industrial District.” But Harris said the real issue is that the city discriminated against him for the messages on the flags.

A citation was issued in March 2022. Harris said the municipal court citation was thrown out, but his client remained at risk of further citations.

Harris provided videos related to the case. In one such video, a codes officer and an LPD officer disagreed on whether there was a violation. The LPD officer told the codes officer, “If he was selling puppies, we wouldn’t be out here.”

“You can tell. It’s the content of the flags,” Harris said. “He is not looking for payday. He’s looking to make a living.”

The city declined a chance to comment. However, in court records the city said the entire section of the ordinance in dispute will be repealed as of October 1. New ordinances will go into effect, the city said.

That appeared to be a reference to the Unified Development Code.

Harris added that while he disagreed with how codes officers handled the situation, he believed LPD officers were top notch at recognizing constitutional rights and trying to diffuse the situation. The lawsuit remained pending at the time of this article.