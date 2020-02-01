Lubbock surgeon sues Covenant, claims he was unfairly blamed for patient death

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock surgeon, Dr. John Thomas sued Covenant Health on Friday for unspecified damages. In essence, he claims in his lawsuit that Covenant unfairly blamed him for the death of a patient in February 2014.

Thomas claims that he had privileges at Covenant. But also, he was affiliated with South Plains Surgical Associates. In essence, Dr. Thomas claims part of his medical practice was in competition with Covenant.

“[Covenant] wrongfully capitalized on Patient’s death to rid themselves of a competitor while simultaneously maligning Dr. Thomas to blame him alone for Patient’s death.”

Thomas claimed in his lawsuit that the family of the patient successfully settled out of court with Covenant for a “large sum.” But Dr. Thomas claimed the family dismissed the lawsuit against him without taking any money.

“Thomas was found to have violated the standard of care” by the Texas Medical Board. Thomas blames Covenant for making a false report to the TMB. Thomas ultimately entered an agreed order with TMB.

Thomas claimed in his lawsuit that Covenant violated RICO or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by taking anti-competitive action against him.

Thomas asks the court to grant an order against Covenant requiring it to “publicly retract all statements and publications by Defendants to the Texas Medical Board” and other medical organizations.

Covenant has not yet filed its side of the story in court records.