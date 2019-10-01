Lubbock SWAT to compete internationally for the first time

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s SWAT team is receiving some national attention after coming in 2nd place in the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association Competition. For the first time, LPD’s team has secured a spot to compete on the international stage because of their win in Texas.

“We are just so proud of all of our officers who went out, and represented our department so well,” said Neal Barron, Assistant Chief.

The SWAT team beat 25 other departments from across the country including New Mexico, Colorado, and even Ukraine. However, in the last round San Antonio’s department took the lead, and ultimately won 1st place.

“It’s all a friendly competition, but I know we are going to get them next time,” said Lieutenant Jasper Koenig, Assistant Commander of SWAT. “We are going to practice really hard, and get them one day.”

Lubbock and San Antonio are set to face off again on the international stage on November 10th in Florida for the “2019 SWAT Round Up International Competition.”