Lubbock Symphony Orchestra postpones ‘Mosaic’ Concert due to COVID-19 among staff

LUBBOCK Texas – The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) postponed its ‘Mosaic’ Concert.

The concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 22. However, due to several members of the staff having COVID-19 symptoms, the concert has been moved, according to a release from the Lubbock Symphony.

“It has become unfeasible for the LSO to proceed with this weekend’s event as we do not have the artistic and operations personnel necessary to present the high-quality, unforgettable concert you expect from your Lubbock Symphony Orchestra,” Galen Wixson, LSO CEO & president of the orchestra.

Wixson said the concert will be postponed until they are sure everyone is safe to “perform with the full, exhilarating sound of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.”

Tickets for the concert will roll over to the new date, which ticketholders will receive word of soon, according to the release.

More information including ticket forwarding, refund, exchange and donation will be available for audience members that cannot attend the rescheduled concert.