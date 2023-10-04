LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents the second Masterworks concert of the season “Haydn’s The Creation,” on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

A press release said LSO will be joined by guest conductor Michael Palmer and by the Lubbock Chorale under the leadership of Alan Zabriskie.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra will also offer a pre-concert experience “ClefNotes,” a beginner-friendly discussion about the performance, that will take place on October 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will start at $25, according to a press release.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, click here.