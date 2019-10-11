Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Led Zeppelin music

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Music of Led Zeppelin for one day only on October 18. For information view the press release below.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents Music of Led Zeppelin on Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. For one night only, the LSO is joined by a full rock band for an electric performance of classic Led Zeppelin hits such as Stairway to Heaven, Kashmir, Black Dog and many more. This concert, sponsored by City Bank, will feature guest conductor Martin Herman and vocalist Randy Jackson.

“This concert is a must-see event! You’ll hear the classic Led Zeppelin sound like you’ve never heard it before,” said Galen Wixson, LSO president and CEO. “The orchestra adds a new layer of sound to the hits you already know and love. This show is a great way to introduce rock fans to the symphony experience and is sure to please all audiences.”

Presented by Windborne Music, Music of Led Zeppelin bridges the gap between rock ‘n’ roll and classical music, as the orchestra is amplified by a full rock band and screaming vocals. “Our concept for The Music of Led Zeppelin was to take the music as close to the originals as we could and then add some colors to enhance what Zep had done,” said Brent Havens, founder of Windborne Music. “The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette of sounds to call upon. The band is reproducing what Led Zeppelin did on the albums, verbatim, and then having an orchestra behind the band gives the music richness, a whole different feel, a whole different sense of power.”

Delivering a note-for-note interpretation, vocalist Randy Jackson (lead singer of the rock band Zebra) acts as a window between the audience and reworked material. “The music itself is one thing, but Jackson more than captures the spirit of legendary Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant,” says Havens. In addition to Jackson, this concert features Daniel Clemens (bass), Powell Randolph (drums), George Cintron (guitar) and Allegra (electric violin). This show has been performed in numerous cities across the United States since 1995.

Tickets start at $40. Visit LubbockSymphony.org or call 806-762-1688 for more information or to purchase tickets.