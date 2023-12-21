LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra will be putting on a performance with Guest Pianist, Adam Golka, on January 20. 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of performing Arts and Sciences.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra will be set to perform two romantic compositions. The first will be Johannes Brahms’s “Piano Concerto No. 1”, which will be performed alongside the Polish American guest pianist, Adam Golka. and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 3.”

Adam Golka is a famed pianist who earned his recognition by performing all of Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas at the young age of 18. In 2020-2021, Golka performed the cycle of Beethoven’s 32 Sonatas at the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park in Florida, and the Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Tickets start at $25. For more information, call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org/brahms.