LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is set to present “Handel’s Messiah” performed by the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra on December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

A press release said LSO will be joined by conductor Dr. Eric Allen, who serves as Associate Professor of Music and Associate Director of Bands at the Texas Tech University School of Music.

The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir along with members of the Lubbock Chorale will also be joining in the performance, according to the press release.

Tickets start at $25, click here to purchase tickets.