LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra announced its first Masterworks concert of the 2023-2024 season, “Rhapsodies” on September 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

The concert would feature a blend of jazz and classical music with guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel performing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and new work, “Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue.” The concert would conclude with Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.”

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra would offer a unique pre-concert experience. “ClefNotes,” a beginner-friendly discussion about the performance will take place on September 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The press release said tickets start at $25.

If you would like to a purchase a ticket to the concert, click here.