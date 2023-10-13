LUBBOCK, Texas — The third installment in the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s Masterwork concert series “The Firebird” premieres November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

LSO said in a press release Stravinsky’s groundbreaking score showcases his innovative use of rhythms, harmonies and orchestration, making “The Firebird” a classic. LSO also said violinist Chee-Yun will join in the performance of the “The Firebird.”

The Lubbock Symphony will also offer a pre-concert experience “ClefNotes,” a beginner-friendly discussion about the performance. The discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m. on November 4.

Tickets will start at $25, according to the press release.

