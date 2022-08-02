The following is a press release from the Press release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 08-01-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 1700 block of East 2nd Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales and gang activity.

During the execution of the search warrant there were four males located inside of the residence. All four of the males were positively identified as confirmed gang members. TAG Investigators seized the following:

$8,591.00 United States Currency

(2) AR-15 Rifles

(2) Handguns

5.7 lbs of Marijuana

Ammunition-Rifle Magazines-Extended Pistol Magazines

All four of the males were arrested and charged with State of Texas violations for Possession of Marijuana and Money Laundering.

Cededric Hawthorne (22)

Jacobye Bracy (24)

Bryan Rector (22)

Azarius Upshaw (20)

Cededric Hawthorne (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center)

Jacobye Bracy (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center)

Bryan Rector (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center)

Azarius Upshaw (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center)

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

The TAG Center, initially funded by a grant from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, houses state, local and federal investigative agencies and staff from the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office charged with integrating intelligence and information to develop a comprehensive strategy to coordinate and conduct criminal investigations to proactively and effectively combat organized criminal gangs.

