Lubbock TAG investigation leads to recovery of multiple firearms, 6 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the the Texas Anti-Gang Center Lubbock:

On January 1, 2021 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) were conducting surveillance in the 2600 block of Globe Avenue in reference to a drive-by shooting that occurred on December 31, 2020. TAG Investigators also gathered intelligence that the suspected individuals were involved in numerous vehicle burglaries in the Lubbock area and surrounding counties where multiple firearms were stolen.

While Investigators were actively conducting surveillance, two separate drive-by shootings occurred in an East Lubbock neighborhood. At approximately 12:00pm, a vehicle matching the description in both drive-by shootings was observed by TAG surveillance. TAG Investigators converged on the vehicle to conduct a high risk stop. Two subjects immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Both subjects were apprehended after a short foot pursuit by TAG Investigators and the Lubbock Police Department K9 Unit. Two other occupants remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody. TAG Investigators located one stolen AR-15 rifle equipped with a tactical flashlight and suppressor, and three handguns inside the vehicle. All four firearms were confirmed as stolen.



Based on the stop, Investigators obtained a residential search warrant where an additional two AR-15 rifles and two handguns were located. One of the AR-15 rifles and one of the handguns were confirmed as stolen.



TAG Investigators developed intelligence that led them to another location in the 400 block of Iola Avenue where a traffic stop was conducted and another stolen handgun was recovered.



A total of six individuals were arrested, and nine firearms (six confirmed as stolen) were seized during this investigation. This remains an active investigation.

The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock Police Department Patrol Division, Lubbock Police Department K9 Unit, Lubbock Police Department Crime Suppression Unit, and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division assisted in this investigation.

Arrested Persons:

Isaiah Flores 21 YOA

Possession of Stolen Firearm (X4)

Theft (Stolen Suppressor)

Isaiah Hernandez 19 YOA

Possession of Stolen Firearm (X4)

Theft (Stolen Suppressor)

Lubbock County Warrants (X4)

Lynn County Warrants (X4)



John Morales 17 YOA

Possession of Stolen Firearm (X4)

Evading on foot



Mariano Molinar 18 YOA

Theft of Firearm

Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant



Christopher Tijerina 18 YOA

Felony Arrest Warrants (X2)

Juvenile Male 16 YOA

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Evading on foot

