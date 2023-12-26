LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock EDOC Ink Tattoo is set to host an end of the year tattoo party on December 29, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 1416 Avenue Q Lubbock, Texas.

According to the social media post, there will be a food truck on site, live music by DJ RICKY RI and over $2000 in different tattoos and giveaways.

This is also a partnering event with the Children’s Home of Lubbock as a way to gather donations that are needed for both children and adults.

The full list of items will be listed on their Facebook page link here. Donated items can be brought to the party if you are able to.