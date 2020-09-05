Lubbock teacher says music can help kids cope with the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas – One local music teacher said there are great benefits to children participating in musical activities and learning how to play music during the pandemic.

Becki Laurent, director at The Music Studio, said since so many kids are isolated at this time, music can help lift their mood and also help them do better in school.

“We’re talking about increased focus, better reading scores,” she said, “We are talking about better math scores.”

She said there are numerous studies that say music can also help indicate if a child has attention deficit disorder or dyslexia. For example she said if a child between ages of two and five has trouble finding words that rhyme or mimicking a hand clap rhythm, it could be a sign of dyslexia.

Laurent said even if children are not enrolled in a music class, they can still benefit from music in their household.

“If you’re a parent and you have kids, sing with your kids, sing with your kids no one cares how you sound,” said Laurent. “It will bring joy to your home it will help get us through this pandemic.”