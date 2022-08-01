LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022-2023 school year is set to be the most expensive yet for teachers.

With inflation breaking records and school set to begin in about two weeks for all three major school districts in Lubbock, teachers are gearing up to shell out some serious cash.

A study put out by AdoptAClassroom.org, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance equity in education, says last year, teachers spent an average of seven hundred $50 on school supplies out of their own pockets.

The amount being spent for supplies this year is the highest average ever.

Thirty percent of teachers spent $1,000 or more.

The average is set to increase this school year, as the cost of school supplies have increased due to inflation.

So teachers are turning to Amazon wish lists to meet the needs of their classrooms.

“I think I spent almost $1,000. And that’s a lot of money when you have three kids,” said English teacher Ashley Cox. “And at the time, we’re all in elementary, and they need like a $200 school supply lists.”

If you are a teacher and have a wish list link you would like us to post, please email it to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

