LUBBOCK, Texas — The young woman accused of murdering Robert Stewart, 50, was indicted again – this time for aggravated robbery. Bailey Qualls Forrest, 17, was indicted together with David Lopez Jr., 17, for September 16 case in Southwest Lubbock.

In the robbery case, police were called to the 7200 block of Quaker Avenue to meet with the victim, but the original crime scene was in the 9400 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Images of Bailey Forrest and David Lopez from Lubbock County Detention Center

A man told police he allowed four people to live in his apartment “in exchange for money.” He came home to find his belongings in someone else’s vehicle. He began to record the four people on his phone. One of the four argued with him and pointed a pistol at him.

The victim drove to the Quaker Avenue location and called police.

Information about two of the four, Lopez and Forrest, appeared in official records. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for an update on the other two.

“A 15–year-old female was taken into custody regarding this case,” LPD said. “The District Attorney’s office refused charges on the other suspect, who is not a juvenile.”

The name of the 15-year-old was not released because of her age.

Lopez was arrested on September 30 in the 4500 block of East Rice Street, according to jail records and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond for aggravated robbery.

Forrest was also arrested that same day in the 4900 block of 5th Street for both aggravated robbery and murder. She remained in the detention center on bonds totaling $450,000.

As for the murder case, officers were called on the afternoon of September 27 when a car was blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. Officers discovered Stewart dead in the vehicle.

Previous court records said “it did not appear” that Stewart was killed in his vehicle.

There was evidence of blunt force trauma, and it looked as if Stewart’s body had been cleaned “in an attempt to minimize blood evidence,” court records said.

Fingerprints in Stewart’s vehicle led investigators to Forrest. In addition to Forrest, a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody, but her name was not released due to her age. Steven Tobias Salazar, 16, was also arrested. Despite his age and juvenile status, state law allowed police to release his name because he was described as “a threat to the public.”