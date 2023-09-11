LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday revealed the victim in a Central Lubbock shooting, 19-year-old Madison Nunez, was shot several times.

In its first official press release regarding the shooting, LPD said Jeremiah Bush, 17, was arrested at Monterey High School on Monday morning. He was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

LPD said the call came in at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to the 5500 block of 37th Street.

“Through the initial course of the investigation by LPD’s Major Crimes Unit, and with the

assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit, it appears Nunez planned to meet 17-year-old Jeremiah

Bush on 37th Street for an illegal narcotics transaction,” LPD stated in a press release.

According to the police report, Nunez was with a friend inside a vehicle that was “illegally parked” on the north side of the road. The report stated the suspect, who was listed as an “acquaintance” in the police report, approached the vehicle from 3600 Chicago Avenue and shot Nunez “approximately three times.”

The LPD front desk initially said the caller reported Nunez was shot in the face.

5500 block of 37th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

5500 block of 37th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

5500 block of 37th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

5500 block of 37th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

5500 block of 37th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

5500 block of 37th Street (Nexstar/Staff)



Officers spoke with the victim’s friend who witnessed the shooting, but those details were not available in the report. Nunez was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.