LUBBOCK, Texas-– A suspect was arrested in connection to a civil disturbance call in the 500 block of Avenue Q, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Noah Mejia, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, said LPD.

LPD responded to the call at 5:32 p.m. where officers located a victim at the intersection of 6th Street and Avenue Q.

According to LPD, officers found Angel Rosellio, 19, “lying outside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.” Rosellio was then transported to University Medical Center, said LPD.

Additionally, LPD said gunshots occurred “following a drug deal.”

Mejia was also shot during the “exchange of gunfire” and was transported to UMC with minor injuries.

According to Lubbock County jail records, Mejia remained at LCDC Thursday.

