LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship High School Senior, Noah Lopez is an aspiring artist who is gaining notoriety after participating in past three First Friday Art Trails.

Lopez told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday he started taking art classes his freshman year of high school and by his own accord, he wasn’t very good. However, he quickly realized art was “very rewarding” and began to find his groove.

Fast forward to 2023, Noah started his business Big Rabbit Art and is on the path to becoming a successful commissioned artist. The art business namesake comes for Noah’s 8 and half year- old rabbit. The Frenship senior said his goal for the near future is to continue his education at Texas Tech University to learn how grow his business and become a better artist.

According to Noah, he has created about eight commissioned paintings and has put some of the earnings back into Big Rabbit Art and the rest into a savings account.

The 17-year-old aspiring artist said his secret to finding his success in creating art was persistence and being disciplined enough to put forth the work to get better.

“You have make it your priority,” Noah said.

